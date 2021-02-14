Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.78

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $2.48. Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 1,100,480 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.78. The company has a market cap of C$465.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.31.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

