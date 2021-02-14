KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Position Trimmed by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in KE were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $672,149,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,334,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,843,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,523,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter worth $96,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $67.32 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.49.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Equities analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEKE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. KE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.04.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

