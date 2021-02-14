KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. KB Home posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

KBH stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.06. 1,214,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,881. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $5,886,945.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,095 shares in the company, valued at $39,372,731.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $3,413,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,361 shares of company stock valued at $13,905,809 in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $12,584,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 332,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 108,816 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 26,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $1,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

