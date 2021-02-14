KAR Auction Services (KAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect KAR Auction Services to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KAR stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 127.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

