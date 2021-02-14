KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.17.

KALV stock opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $763.79 million, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 2.13.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. Equities analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

