Kaleyra (KLR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Kaleyra stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kaleyra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

