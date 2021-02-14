Kairos Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:KAIRU)

Kairos Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:KAIRU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, February 15th. Kairos Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 6th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Kairos Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:KAIRU opened at $10.55 on Friday. Kairos Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

Get Kairos Acquisition alerts:

About Kairos Acquisition

There is no company description available for Kairos Acquisition Corp.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kairos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.