Julius Genachowski Sells 15,000 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $535,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,134.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Julius Genachowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Julius Genachowski sold 30,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $638,100.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00.

SONO opened at $35.48 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -141.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SONO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Sonos by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 792,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after buying an additional 203,558 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 1,029.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 150,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sonos by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,227,000 after buying an additional 672,359 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth $9,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

