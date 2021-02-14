Julie Rubinstein Sells 15,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $949,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Tuesday, February 9th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $936,150.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $884,700.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $833,100.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $844,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $884,100.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $996,450.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $1,013,850.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total transaction of $984,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $940,350.00.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $66.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $71.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.