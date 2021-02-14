JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.20 Per Share

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) declared a dividend on Friday, February 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JETG stock opened at GBX 319 ($4.17) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 119.70, a current ratio of 119.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £234.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 313.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 287.62.

About JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company has approximately two share classes, which include Growth and Income. The investment objective of the Growth portfolio is to provide capital growth and a rising share price over the longer term from Continental European investments by consistent out-performance of the benchmark and taking carefully controlled risks through an investment method that is clearly communicated to shareholders.

