JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.20 Per Share

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) declared a dividend on Friday, February 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JETG stock opened at GBX 319 ($4.17) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 119.70, a current ratio of 119.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £234.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 313.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 287.62.
About JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares
