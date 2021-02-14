JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$114.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$116.50.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$84.70 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of C$43.25 and a 12-month high of C$117.35. The stock has a market cap of C$20.53 billion and a PE ratio of 32.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$90.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$98.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

In other news, Director Robert Gemmell sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.29, for a total value of C$199,360.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$432,669.68. Also, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.29, for a total transaction of C$548,150.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,932 shares in the company, valued at C$6,404,450.28. Insiders sold a total of 118,279 shares of company stock worth $10,592,311 over the last quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.