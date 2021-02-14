JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.75.
NYSE GOLD opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $31.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldavar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.
