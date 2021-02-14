JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

NYSE GOLD opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $31.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,224,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821,463 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,920,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,266 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 174.2% in the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 5,005,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,015,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,350,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

