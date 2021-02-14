JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) a €67.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €33.42 ($39.31).

EPA RNO opened at €39.34 ($46.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.73. Renault SA has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

