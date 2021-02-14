Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,224 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,773 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,825 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,620,000 after purchasing an additional 949,327 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.58 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.93 and a 200-day moving average of $151.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

