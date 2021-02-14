Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 51.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 34.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE JCI opened at $53.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,053 shares of company stock worth $789,580 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

