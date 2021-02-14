John W. Smither Sells 750 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CFO John W. Smither sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $26,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John W. Smither also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, John W. Smither sold 1,250 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $43,750.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, John W. Smither sold 500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $15,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $35.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.80. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jonestrading started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 42,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after buying an additional 489,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 94.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

