JMP Securities Increases Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target to $60.00

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised Model N from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.22.

NYSE MODN opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -104.59 and a beta of 0.95. Model N has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average is $36.27.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 17,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $562,840.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,985,906.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $147,967.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,385.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,370 shares of company stock worth $1,429,779 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the third quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Model N by 31.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Model N by 260.7% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

