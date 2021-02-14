JLP Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

JLP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up about 3.1% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,551,000 after purchasing an additional 165,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,021,000 after buying an additional 1,154,458 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,645,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,156,000 after buying an additional 380,030 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,392,000 after buying an additional 71,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Public Storage by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,362,000 after buying an additional 547,018 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $231.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $240.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.10.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

