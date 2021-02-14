Jibrel Network Price Up 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Jibrel Network has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $8.17 million and approximately $135,773.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00070608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.44 or 0.01043826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00057144 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.25 or 0.05440037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00026136 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00018133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

JNT is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,786,371 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.