JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) PT Raised to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Get JFrog alerts:

FROG stock opened at $65.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.57. JFrog has a 1 year low of $57.14 and a 1 year high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the third quarter worth $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in JFrog by 1,509.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.