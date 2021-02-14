Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the January 14th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.
DRTGF opened at $19.65 on Friday. Jet2 has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52.
Jet2 Company Profile
