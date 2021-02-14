Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the January 14th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

DRTGF opened at $19.65 on Friday. Jet2 has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52.

Get Jet2 alerts:

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.