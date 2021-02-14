Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Update

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 211.1% from the January 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:JRVMF opened at $0.37 on Friday. Jervois Mining has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26.

Get Jervois Mining alerts:

About Jervois Mining

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, tin, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.