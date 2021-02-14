Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

JRONY opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

