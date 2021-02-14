Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Persimmon in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.78 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.68.

PSMMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised Persimmon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $76.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.42. Persimmon has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $86.90.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

