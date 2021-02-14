Jefferies Financial Group Comments on James Hardie Industries plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for James Hardie Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 5.58%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised James Hardie Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of JHX opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.21 and a beta of 1.24. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.