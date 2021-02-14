Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give (INGA) (AMS:INGA) a €9.80 Price Target

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been given a €9.80 ($11.53) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €10.80 ($12.71) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.15 ($10.77).

(INGA) has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

