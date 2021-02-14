Jay Venkatesan Sells 159,177 Shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Stock

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,546,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ANGN stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $19.54.
About Angion Biomedica
Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.