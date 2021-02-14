JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Short Interest Up 90.3% in January

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the January 14th total of 21,700 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 592,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, CFO Virland A. Johnson sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $35,568.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,439.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JAN stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.87. 459,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,737. JanOne has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44.

JanOne Inc develops treatments for conditions that cause severe pain. The company, through its non-addictive pain-relieving drugs, focuses on reduction for need of opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. Its lead candidate JAN101 provides slow-release formulation of sodium nitrite therapeutic for treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD).

