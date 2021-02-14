Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 861 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $133.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $137.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.79, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.44.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $1,580,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,899.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $16,817,944.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,219 shares of company stock worth $3,924,703 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

