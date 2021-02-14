Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,202 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HONE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HarborOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a market cap of $664.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.76. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. On average, analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

