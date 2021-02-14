Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $383,000 Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOCT. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000.

Shares of BOCT stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $30.67.

