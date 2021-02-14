Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 107.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the third quarter worth $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vector Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on VGR. TheStreet raised Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

In other Vector Group news, COO Richard Lampen acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 1,000,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $11,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,357,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,155,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VGR opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.09. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.