Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 22,117 AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.18% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 29,903 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $31.87.

