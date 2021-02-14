Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $2,119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,726,236.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,092,978.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J stock opened at $114.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.12. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Several analysts have weighed in on J shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

