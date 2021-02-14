J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 6,477 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 5.1% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $35,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.94.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $187.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

