IXICO (LON:IXI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $91.76

IXICO plc (LON:IXI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.76 and traded as low as $88.00. IXICO shares last traded at $90.50, with a volume of 131,587 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IXICO in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

The firm has a market cap of £42.80 million and a P/E ratio of 45.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 91.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.85.

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

