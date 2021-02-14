iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISD.V) (CVE:ISD) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISD.V) (CVE:ISD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.14. iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISD.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 15,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$20.63 million and a PE ratio of -19.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05.

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc, a data-focused software-as-a-service company, provides location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing solutions in North America. The company integrates with signage networks, kiosks, and point of sale devices to provide rich media content. It also offers Smart Antenna, a Bluetooth/Wi-Fi transceiver device that identifies mobile devices, such as phones and tablets, as well as to push messages to these devices when they are within 300ft.

