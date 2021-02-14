iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) Trading 0.4% Higher

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) traded up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.12 and last traded at $38.12. 16,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 33,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.97.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF stock. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Abbrea Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

