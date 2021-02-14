iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 216.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.47. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $80.09.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

