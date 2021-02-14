iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Stock Position Lowered by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. lessened its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 943,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,026,000 after buying an additional 174,499 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 260,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,142,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 192,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,583,000 after purchasing an additional 34,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares during the last quarter.

SUB opened at $108.08 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $108.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.03.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

