iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Sets New 1-Year High at $254.51

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $254.51 and last traded at $254.51, with a volume of 25638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.37.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

