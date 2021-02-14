iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 23,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

