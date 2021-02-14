iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.15

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.15 and last traded at $72.12, with a volume of 15684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.02.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 67,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period.

