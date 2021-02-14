iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the January 14th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EWZS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $21.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWZS. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 346.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 42,240 shares during the period. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 245,190 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

