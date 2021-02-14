iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,977 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $96.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.69. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $96.36.

