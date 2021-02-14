iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,247 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Haverford Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $116,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

IVV opened at $394.18 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $394.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $379.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

