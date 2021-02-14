iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Update

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the January 14th total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,171,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.79. 8,802,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,671,475. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.78. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.94 and a 52-week high of $123.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,103,000 after acquiring an additional 445,041 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,024,000 after buying an additional 91,234 shares during the period. Model Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% during the fourth quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,113,000 after buying an additional 1,352,158 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,292,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,413,000 after buying an additional 320,659 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

