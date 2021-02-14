IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $210.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded IQVIA from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.67.

IQVIA stock opened at $192.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $199.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

