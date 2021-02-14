IOTA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $249.46 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. IOTA has a market cap of $3.38 billion and approximately $249.46 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOTA has traded 122.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00002485 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00074247 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000114 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

