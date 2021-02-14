Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $17.54 million and $367.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00068148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.65 or 0.00979976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00051040 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.45 or 0.05173196 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00018138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,242,911 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

